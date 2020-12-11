Sara Underwood Shows Off Incredible Figure While Hiking In Leggings

Model Sara Underwood literally jumped into the weekend with her latest Instagram update. The beauty shared a snap that saw her kicking up her heels while she flaunted her figure wearing a bra and a pair of leggings while taking a hike.

Sara’s bra and leggings were black. The pants had a mid-rise waist that flashed her abs. She wore a matching jacket that was cropped at the waist. She sported a pair of thick hiking socks and a ankle-high boots. A bright pink knit cap on her head added a pop of color to her outfit. One her back, she carried a red backpack that held a large bottle of water in one side pocket.

The popular influencer wore her blond tresses down and styled in loose waves.

Sara’s update consisted of two snapshots. She was on a hiking trail with a large mountain range behind her.

In the first frame, the camera captured Sara standing on a trail next to a wooden fence. She was in midair with her heels kicked up. With one arm in the air, she flaunted her fit physique while gazing at the camera. Her jacket was open, teasing bit of her cleavage. Straps from the backpack wrapped around her abdomen, calling attention to her flat tummy.

Sara showed off her derrière in the second snap. The lens caught her from behind as she stood on a cliff overlooking a creek flowing between two large outcroppings. She stood with her legs slightly parted while she looked over her shoulder at the lens. The pose put her pert booty and toned thighs on display.

In the caption, Sara mentioned the weekend with enthusiasm.

Dozens of Sara’s 9 million followers took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“You’re amazing and very beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user, adding a kiss emoji.

“[A]n adorable and incredible woman!!” gushed a second admirer.

“Don’t you look gorgeous in all black,” a third fan commented, adding pink heart and smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

“God you’re so beautiful absolutely gorgeous,” a forth follower chimed in.

Last month, Sara shared a series of photos that saw her having a little fun in the rain. She sported a beige crop top with a pair of tight pants that showcased her incredible figure. She also sported red rain boots. With one hand on her hip and a smile on her face, she posed under a clear umbrella while looking up at the sky.