Republicans Would ‘Smack Their Moms In The Face’ If Donald Trump Told Them To, CNN Reporter Says

On Friday, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood said that Republican Party politicians are so loyal to President Donald Trump that they would “smack their moms in the face” if he told them to.

Per The Hill, host Kate Bolduan asked Harwood to comment on the lawsuit the state of Texas recently filed in the Supreme Court, which called on the highest court in the land to reverse election results in a number of key battleground states, citing widespread electoral fraud.

More than 100 House Republicans have expressed support for the lawsuit, signing on to an amicus brief. Some of them represent swing states such as Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to Harwood, these lawmakers’ willingness to endorse Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election shows what the GOP has become.

“What we’re seeing Kate is a demonstration by House Republicans of the extent of the rot inside the Republican Party right now,” Harwood said.

He suggested that there is little Republican politicians wouldn’t do to stay in Trump’s good graces.

“These are people who if Donald Trump said, ‘I’m going to trash you on Twitter unless you go smack your mom in the face,’ they would go smack their moms in the face and try to explain it to them afterward.”

Harwood pointed out that many Republicans who are now in lockstep with Trump — including former presidential candidates Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida — rejected him when he first entered the political arena in 2015.

“These people know what Donald Trump is, as Ted Cruz said in 2016, he’s a pathological liar. Marco Rubio called him a con artist,” Harwood said.

As The Hill noted, earlier this week, attorneys general from 18 other Republican-leaning states endorsed the controversial legal challenge.

According to some experts, there is no concrete evidence to back up the claims made in the lawsuit. In an interview on Wednesday, longtime GOP election lawyer Ben Ginsburg said that the Supreme Court will most likely refuse to take up the case.

Trump’s lawyers — lead by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — have had no success in the courts. As Democratic Party attorney Marc E. Elias pointed out via Twitter, the president’s legal team has lost 56 lawsuits so far.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Though he has not yet officially conceded the presidential race to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump has acknowledged his victory on several occasions. In a tweet on Friday, as The Inquisitr reported, he said that the incoming Biden administration will be a “mess,” urging the courts to intervene and declare him the winner.