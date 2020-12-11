Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly Moving To Florida For ‘Political Opportunities’

A Friday report from CNN claims that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are purchasing a Miami Beach, Florida, home to explore her future in politics.

“It’s not just the safety that drew Trump to Florida, it is the potential political opportunities of the state itself,” a source working with the Trump family allegedly said.

The source claimed that businesswoman certainly has ambitions in politics.

CNN noted that Trump has not denied her political ambitions or ruled out a future presidential run. Outside of the Oval Office, Adam C. Smith, former Tampa Bay Times editor, said the president’s adviser could also by eyeing a bid for the U.S. Senate. Smith argued that Trump would likely be a frontrunner if she challenged Republican lawmaker Marco Rubio for his position.

In an op-ed for CNN, writer Allison Jane Smith argued that the first daughter is the strongest presidential contender of the Trump children. She pointed to the praise she has received from her father, her active attempts to establish her Republican credibility, and her attendance at the G20 summit.

The columnist also highlighted that the first daughter describes herself as a “Trump Republican.”

“The wording is significant. She’s not a Republican, free and clear. Her allegiance is to her father — and the Trump Republican dynasty.”

As The Inquisitr reported, the president’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, previously predicted that a Republican Party convention last year that the Trump family plans a decades-spanning political dynasty that will establish a new GOP. Although he declined to comment on the possibility of any of the president’s children making their own bids for the White House, he praised their capabilities.

According to former Apprentice staff member Noah Casler, the head of state’s end-game is his daughter’s face on United States currency.

Politics aside, Trump is also purportedly moving to Florida for the security of the home on Biscayne Bay, which she is in the final stages of purchasing with her husband. Dora Puig, owner of a luxury boutique brokerage in the area, claimed that the property — nicknamed “billionaire bunker” — is one of often sought out by wealthy people for the tight security of the surrounding Indian Creek Island.