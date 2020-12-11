Jewel, 46, Slays ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Challenge With Bikini Pic, Shirtless Ja Rule, & Turquoise Rings

Jewel's edited photos included appearances by multiple performers.

On Friday, December 11, singer Jewel Kilcher joined the growing list of music icons who have participated in a viral social media challenge with a holiday theme. Her take on the “Elf on the Shelf” meme included the stunning bikini pic that wowed her Instagram followers last month.

The challenge is a riff on the rhyming name of the popular holiday toy that encourages kids to be nice, and Jewel decided to try it thrice. The original elves on shelves are scouts for Santa Claus who inhabit the homes of kids who don’t want to be on the head elf’s naughty list. Children are told that the cherub-cheeked scouts report back to the big guy in red, thus encouraging them to behave around the holidays.

In recent days, celebrities have been busy creating their own elves using images of other stars whose monikers rhyme with their own. Jewel decided to form a seasonal surveillance team of celebs who are also from the music industry. Her slideshow of three snapshots began with a mirror selfie. She rocked a leopard-print bikini that showed off her fantastic figure. The “Down So Long” songstress digitally added “Livin’ It Up” rapper Ja Rule to the shot, placing his tiny likeness on the brim of the hat that she was wearing. In the picture that she chose, the singer was going shirtless to show off his chiseled six pack. He, too, wore a hat.

The next slide showed Jewel performing onstage. She rocked a black romper and held an electric guitar. Mini versions of the members of the alternative rock band Tool had been added to the photo, making it look like they were sitting on the guitar’s headstock and neck.

In the final image, Jewel wore a black dress with lace accents and a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. She got a bit aggressive by holding her hands up in front of her and making fists. This revealed that she wore large turquoise rings on each finger of both hands. The members of the hip hop duo Run the Jewels, El-P and Killer Mike, had been photoshopped on her right fist. The cool, somewhat confrontational vibe of the pair’s pose mirrored Jewel’s attitude.

The “Hands” hitmaker’s multiple takes on the merry meme garnered over 4,000 likes in one hour. Her followers shared their thoughts about her post in the comments section, and many Instagrammers seemed to take no notice of the additions to the images.

“I know I shouldn’t say this but nice legs,” wrote one admirer.

“Your hotness cannot be measured by any currently available instrument… Well maybe one LOL,” another fan added.

“You look like you have to pee in the second pic lol,” commented a third person.

“What’s the challenge…can you look super hot? Nailed it,” read a fourth message.