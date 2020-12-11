Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Incredible Booty In See-Through Pants & Red Thong Bathing Suit

Sarah Harris looked like a million bucks as she flaunted her ample assets for her most recent Instagram snap on Friday. The curvaceous blond left little to the imagination as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the racy photo, Sarah showed off her incredible booty as she sported a pair of see-through pants. The black bottoms were made from sheer material that allowed fans to get a peek at plenty of skin.

She added a red thong bathing suit to the ensemble as well. The garment featured spaghetti straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. It clung tightly to her busty chest and dipped low in the back to flash even more skin.

The thong bottom was cut high over her voluptuous hips and exposed her pert posterior in the process. Her tiny waist and thick thighs were also on full display in the snap. Sarah accessorized the look with a thick bracelet on her wrist and a ring on her finger.

Sarah posed with her backside toward the camera. She arched her back and had her legs apart as she pulled down her pants with one hand. The other ran her fingers through her hair as she twisted her torso and looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. In the background, some sunlight streaming through the trees was visible.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and fell over her shoulder.

Sarah’s over 2.1 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap by clicking the like button more than 2,900 times within the first 28 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 90 remarks about the pic during that time.

“So how and sexy,” one follower wrote.

“My queen,” another declared.

“Perfect,” a third social media user gushed.

“You enchant me! My Queen. I adore you. I send you kisses and hugs,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves for her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, tight dresses, and more in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a cupped animal-print bikini and a pair of unzipped Daisy Dukes while soaking up some sun at the beach. To date, that post has raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 160 comments.