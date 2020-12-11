Sara Sampaio Slays In Sexy White Lacy Teddy

Sara Sampaio helped her 7.5 million Instagram followers kick off the weekend in high spirits on Friday, December 11, with her newest post. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the photo-sharing app to upload a couple of snapshots of herself enjoying a lazy morning while rocking a lingerie set that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

Both photos were very similar and captured the Portuguese supermodel and actress sprawled comfortably in a white hanging chair. They were taken in Los Angeles, California, as she indicated via the tag. Sampaio leaned against a comfy woven throw blanket as she rested a white mug in her lap, clasping both around around it. She glanced at the camera straight on with focused eyes and lips pressed together.

Sampaio sizzled in a one-piece set by Victoria’s Secret, according to the tag. The teddy was made from white lace that was see-through for the most part. The chest piece had an underwire structure that highlighted her cleavage and a solid under layer that prevented the cups from being sheer. It featured black straps over the shoulders and another one that wrapped around her waist.

Sampaio wore her brunette hair swept to the side and styled down in a natural manner. She accessorized her look with a gold chain neckline, a delicate bracelet and a few rings.

Sampaio used the caption space to wish her followers a good morning.

The post has attracted more than 111,000 likes and over 680 comments within the first two hours. Her fans were quick to go to the comments section to praise Sampaio’s natural beauty and share their admiration for her. Compliments came in a host of languages, particularly English and her native Portuguese.

“Oh my Lord @sarasampaio I notice you and when I saw your photograph my insides started tingling,” one of her English-speaking followers wrote.

“You are a wounderful girl, beautiful like a red rose,” replied another fan.

“You are as beautiful as the sun that shines on spring days,” a third admirer gushed.

“Perfect natural beauty [red heart] I love youu,” a fourth user chimed in.

Sampaio often posts photos that showcase her fit body. For the past several weeks, she has been sharing a series of snippets from a recent trip she took to Hawaii, which resulted in a lot of swimsuit photos. Last week, she posted a slideshow that captured her at a paradisiacal beach, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She had on a yellow two-piece bathing suit that included a classic triangle top with thin straps and matching bottoms with side ties.