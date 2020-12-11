‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Matt James’ Women Are Revealed & Reality Steve Shares A Few Bonus Tidbits

ABC just released the scoop on the women who will be angling for Matt James’ final rose this winter on The Bachelor. Photos and some details on the bachelorettes were posted on the show’s Instagram page, and spoiler blogger Reality Steve added a few additional tidbits via his Twitter page on Friday.

A group of 32 ladies was revealed to be contestants whom Matt will meet during his first night as The Bachelor. The premiere airs on ABC on Monday, January 4, and it looks as if he will have an intense night of introductions.

Entertainment Weekly details that there is a 21-year-old socialite from New York named Kit who appears to be the youngest bachelorette. Matt greets a wide range of ladies from all over the United States, and at least one from Canada. In addition, he will meet 32-year-old Magi, a pharmacist who is originally from Ethiopia. She appears to be the oldest lady in this initial group.

According to Reality Steve’s tweets, there were another 11 gals who were brought to the Nemacolin resort in Pennsylvania who didn’t get to start filming on that initial night. However, five contestants were apparently brought on later.

In addition, Heather Martin, who competed for Colton Underwood’s final rose when he was The Bachelor, showed up hoping to get to know Matt. However, he apparently sent her home the same evening.

Five women were brought in after the second rose ceremony, the blogger teased. He wasn’t sure yet whether Heather was part of that group, or if her arrival happened separately.

It is far too soon to know too much about frontrunners for this upcoming season. However, The Bachelor fans already seem intrigued and rather impressed by the diversity.

After all, Matt is the first black male lead for the franchise. Given that, it seems that viewers expected a diverse array of women for him to get to know. Luckily, it does appear that production provided that.

“The diversity for once is immaculate,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the Instagram reveal post.

“Just by looking at these girls you already know there’s gonna be a lot of drama but they are GORGEOUS!!” another noted.

“The diversity!!!! We see you Bachelor producers we see you!!!!!” someone else raved.

Will this effort to bring in a more diverse slate of ladies for Matt to meet provide a solid chance for him to find lasting love? Reality Steve should be breaking down juicy spoilers for The Bachelor soon. It looks as if fans are already anxious to start watching the upcoming season beginning in January and it sounds like it could be a wild ride.