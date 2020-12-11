Larsa Pippen, 46, Looks Smoking Hot In A Tight Leather Skirt & Tiny Black Bra: ‘Sun Kissed’

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to show off her phenomenal figure in another hot look that quickly grabbed her 2 million fans’ attention. The December 11 upload saw the model and social media influencer wearing an all-black ensemble.

The photo captured Larsa posing with her figure in profile. She titled her chin back, extending her arms over her head and grabbing at the top of her ponytail. She also popped her booty back, further accentuating her hourglass frame and bombshell curves. The backdrop of the photo was a bright shade of blue, and in the caption, Larsa mentioned that she was “sun kissed.”

The mother of four looked spectacular in a curve-hugging outfit that left little to the imagination. On her upper half, she rocked a black bra that appeared to be made of a silky fabric that was patterned with flowers. It had a plunging neckline that revealed a generous view of cleavage while its cups only covered what was necessary. The garment’s front attached to a stretchy piece of fabric that was tight on Larsa’s ribcage, highlighting her tiny frame.

Larsa teamed the look with a leather skirt that was worn high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass silhouette. It was secured in the front with a matching belt with a gold buckle that added another sexy element to the ensemble. The dress proceeded to fit tightly on Larsa’s derriere and shapely thighs.

She added several accessories to her outfit, including a choker necklace that perfectly complemented the rest of the look. She also sported a pair of dripping earrings that provided the perfect amount of bling. Larsa pulled her long, dark locks back in a high and flirty ponytail that spilled over her shoulders and down the middle of her back.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on Larsa’s feed for a few minutes, but it’s been earning a ton of attention from her loyal audience. More than 1,000 have double-tapped the update, and an additional 40-plus left comments for the social media star. Most were quicky to compliment Larsa on her fit figure while a few more expressed their admiration for her beauty.

“Them lips tho,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“I just want to take YOU on a date and treat you like a queen YOU were meant to be… Dm please,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Ooooh yes omg gorgeous,” a third gushed with a variety of emoji.

“Wow! Super beautiful Larsa,” one more commented.