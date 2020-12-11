Stassie Karanikolaou Flashes Ample Cleavage As She Rocks Black Lingerie Underneath Open Blazer

Stassie Karanikolaou celebrated the release of her eyewear collection with Dime Optics today with a sizzling new Instagram post that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The model took to her account just moments ago to share the double-pic update that has already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

The 23-year-old appeared to be sitting on top of a bed in the duo of photos, which was set up in an undecorated, all-white room. The first shot was a close-up look at the beauty as she posed directly in front of the camera while pulling her square-framed glasses down the bridge of her nose and gazing at the lens with a smoldering stare. She sat with her legs apart in the second snap and sported a pair of trendy sunglasses from her collab over her piercing blue eyes as she parted her plump lips in a sensual manner.

Though Stassie’s eyewear was supposed to be the focus of the shots, the BFF of Kylie Jenner became the star as she worked the camera in a racy ensemble that showed some serious skin. She sported a skimpy black bralette with a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage, giving the snaps a seductive vibe.

The number was teamed with a pair of black panties that were made of a semi-sheer ribbed material. A glimpse at her curvy hips and toned thighs could be seen thanks to the number’s high-cut and cheeky design. It also featured a high-rise waistband that sat just above her navel, accentuating her trim waist, taut stomach, and abs.

Stassie also added a fitted black blazer over top of her undergarments that added a chic and sophisticated element to her outfit. However, she opted to leave the piece unbuttoned to flash her unmentionables and ample assets, likely sending more than a few hearts racing along the way.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding the double-pic update with likes and comments. It has been double-tapped more than 113,000 times after just 40 minutes of going live. Dozens have left compliments for both Stassie and her collaboration with Dime Optics within the short period of time as well.

“Beautiful glasses,” one person wrote.

“You so sexy,” quipped another fan.

“Wow you’re looking great,” a third follower remarked.

“Stass I love you,” added a fourth admirer.

Stassie has dazzled her fans with a number of hot pics lately. Last weekend, she shared a throwback snap from one of her vacations in Cabo that saw her rocking a colorful bikini top and matching sarong. That post proved to be another hit, racking up more than 1 million likes and 2,974 comments to date.