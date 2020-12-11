Kara Del Toro Stuns In Plunging Top & Houndstooth Miniskirt In Stunning Instagram Post

On Friday, December 11, Kara Del Toro shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 28-year-old standing outside on a brick walkway. A statue, shrubbery, and numerous trees can be seen in the background.

She opted to wear a plunging white top tucked into a pink-and-white houndstooth miniskirt. Kara also sported an unbuttoned blazer that matched her skirt. The chic ensemble showcased her incredible curves and lean legs. She accessorized with a rose gold purse, layered necklaces, and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

For the photos, the blond beauty wore her honey-colored hair down in loose curls and a deep middle part. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Kara stood with her shoulders back and her legs apart. She gazed directly at the camera lens, as she puckered her lips. For the following photo, she tugged on her skirt and turned her neck to look off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, Kara seemed to be making reference to the fact that her ensemble resembles something the titular character from the Netflix series Emily in Paris would wear. She also indicated that the pictures were taken “in Texas.” In addition, she tagged the clothing retailer boohoo, suggesting that is where she received her outfit.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of Kara’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Your hair is so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are a perfect beauty, there is nothing that you need to add or subtract. I love you just the way you are,” added a different devotee.

“You’re so gorgeous,” remarked another admirer.

“How gorgeous!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Kara is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she opted to go pantless while wearing a plunging halterneck crop top. That post has racked up more than 43,000 likes since it was shared.