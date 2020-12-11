WWE News: Goldberg Wants A Match With Roman Reigns

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Bill Goldberg threw shade at Roman Reigns and revealed that he is interested in a showdown with the Universal Champion.

The superstars were supposed to face off at this year’s WrestleMania, but the bout was canceled due to Reigns taking time off following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Goldberg said that he hasn’t lost hope of getting another opportunity at “The Big Dog.” He believes it needs to happen at some point as the fans want to see it. The legend also revealed that, while he might not be in his prime nowadays, he’s still up for giving it his best shot.

“If the Roman Reigns match isn’t the match at the top of my priority list, then I wouldn’t be Goldberg. That’s a match that needs to happen. It’s a match that’s needed to happen for a very long period of time. I wish I would’ve been able to have that match 10 years ago. People in hell want ice water, too.”

Goldberg went on to trash talk “The Big Dog” by dissing his former football team. Both wrestlers played football prior to their in-ring careers, and the WWE Hall of Famer took note of that in his conversation with Bleacher Report.

“You can’t have everything the way you want it, but I think I can still be a very formidable opponent for him. Georgia will always be better than Georgia Tech at the end of the day, anyway.”

The long-awaited showdown between the pair could be on the cards in the near future. As The Inquisitr previously documented, officials have reportedly discussed it as a possibility for next year’s WrestleMania.

However, that bout could hinge on the availability of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. If he’s able to compete against his cousin at the event, Goldberg might need to bide his time a while longer.

Goldberg has called out Reigns more than once this week. As pointed out by Wrestling Inc, the Hall of Famer sent a warning to the Universal Champion. Reigns responded by informing Goldberg that Kevin Owens is the only performer who’s getting a shot at his title at the moment.

Reigns will defend his title against Owens at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. He has also teased a rivalry with Daniel Bryan lately, so it might be a while until he and Goldberg find the right moment to finally meet in the squared circle.