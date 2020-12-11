Brit Manuela Sits On A Rock With Legs Open While Rocking A Thong Bikini

Brit Manuela has been on a roll on Instagram this week and her most recent post is no exception. The American fitness model teased her 1.2 million followers on Friday, December 11, when she took to the social media app to share a couple of photos of herself rocking a minuscule swimsuit that put her enviable derriere fully on display.

The slideshow included two pictures, both of which captured Manuela at a beach in Malibu, California, as revealed by the geotag. In the first, she could be seen sitting on a rock with her legs open to the sides. She faced the ocean, which filled the background, angling her booty toward the viewer.

The second snap featured Manuela standing in the sand. She had her back turned to the camera, once again making her tight behind the focus of the photo.

Manuela rocked an all black two-piece bathing suit that boasted her last name embroidered across the waistband in white. It included a skimpy pair of bottoms with a barely there thong back that made her toned glutes stand out. The top had a large band that clasped on her back and a single shoulder strap on the left. In response to a fan in the comments section, she revealed that her suit was from Alt Swim.

In the caption, Manuela added the phrase, “Say my name,” in reference to her personalized suit.

The photos proved to be an immediate hit with her followers. In under an hour, it has already garnered more than 25,600 likes and upwards of 440 comments. They wasted no time in sharing their thoughts about the pic, complimenting Manuela on her killer body and beauty.

“[B]rit I love you so much! You are my inspo and body goals,” raved one of her admirers.

“Girl your bod is INSANE [two fire emoji] I love you,” a second user gushed.

“Perfection Perfection Perfection! Oh wait, that’s not your name??? Looking gorgeous as always Brit!” replied another one.

“True happiness is being early asf on your new posts and getting noticed by U,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Manuela is no stranger to sharing photos that highlight her incredible physique. Earlier this week, she once again stunned her fans when she shared a slideshow that captured her on a parking lot while wearing a figure-hugging outfit, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She had on a pair of ultra-tight black pants that outlined her backside. She paired it with a matching long-sleeved top that was slightly sheer.