Kylie Jenner Flashes Insane Curves In Strapless Yellow Dress

Kylie Jenner flaunted her insane curves in a stunning new ensemble for her latest Instagram update on Friday afternoon. The makeup mogul showed off her modeling skills as she rocked a revealing outfit in front of the camera.

In the sexy shots, Kylie looked hotter than ever in a strapless yellow dress. The skintight garment perfectly complemented her sun kissed skin and showcased her muscular biceps and shoulders.

The garment boasted a sweetheart neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It also cinched around Kylie’s tiny waist and hugged the hourglass shape of her hips tightly. The skirt fell high over her thighs while accentuating her killer legs.

Kylie accessorized the look with a thick chain around her neck, and multiple bracelets on her wrist. She added a pair of dangling earrings and a ring on her finger. The final touch came with a pair of yellow heels that laced up her calves.

In the first photo, Kylie stood with her hip pushed out and both of her hands resting over her midsection. She bent one knee and tilted her head downward while giving a seductive stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her grabbing at her hair with her eyes closed as the sunlight washed over her. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was enjoying December in Los Angeles.

She wore her long, red hair parted to the side. The locks were pulled back into a low ponytail at the base of her head and styled in wavy strands.

Kylie’s 202 million followers immediately began to shower the post with love. The photos garnered more than 2.7 million likes within the first hour after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to leave over 12,000 comments during that time.

“The most beautiful girl in the whole world,” one follower declcared.

“I love her,” another stated.

“Bommbbbbb,” a third social media user wrote.

“That red hair is everything. Lookin like Bebe Rexha with that look. I’m into it tho,” a fourth person gushed.

Kylie doesn’t doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her incredible physique for her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking skimpy tops, tight dresses, scanty bathing suits, and more in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a silver velour monokini as she soaked up some sunshine while showcasing her curves. To date, that post has reeled in more than 9.6 million likes and over 60,000 comments.