Daisy Keech Takes In The Fall Season In A Skintight Dress & Chuck Taylors

Daisy Keech — the model, influencer and mastermind of The Clubhouse’s content creator collective — captured the look and feel of the autumn season with her Instagram update on Friday morning. True to form, she also managed to infuse her tempting timeline with a considerable amount of sex appeal by uploading the two-pic slideshow.

The 21-year-old had been snapped in the middle of the street for the spread with leaves of yellow, orange and green filling the background. Meanwhile, the diminutive model owned the foreground in a skintight dress that emphasized her sinuous form and a pair of Chuck Taylor Converse All-Star sneakers.

Keech captioned the pictorial by revealing that the documented scene represented her favorite season. She also credited Revolve/Privacy Please for the sultry ensemble that she wore in the attached photos.

She made a clear impression on a significant portion of her 5.4 million followers on the platform, as her sexy share racked up almost 100,000 likes in just 30 minutes after it appeared on her feed. Moreover, the comments section was lit up to the tune of 300-plus replies over the same span of time.

“Daisy, I want to thank you for motivating me with your content,” wrote one fan. “Each of your new posts is a new impetus for action.”

“I love you Daisy you are so beautiful,” commented another enamored admirer. “Literally my favourite person in the world.”

“Autumn princess,” declared a third devotee.

“Wow,” exclaimed a fourth follower. “This is so stunning.”

In the first shot, Keech had been captured from a wide angle, which allowed for a detailed view of the narrow, suburban street she stood in. She appeared to be walking toward the camera as the picture was snapped, with one foot lifting behind her as she took in the sights. Although the trees that lined the roadway had yet to lose all of their leaves, the gutters were packed with those that had dried and fallen.

Her cream-colored dress conformed tightly to her perky assets, tracing the curved outline of her surprisingly shapely body. Although it was loose in sections, her hips, upper legs and bustline were pleasingly hugged by the garment. Meanwhile, she accessorized with a small purse on her shoulder.

The second snap featured a side-to-back view of Keech, who peered over her right shoulder and into the camera’s lens with a suggestive expression. The crazy curvature of her pert derrière was well-exhibited in the middle of the frame. Her black Chuck Taylors could be clearly seen at the photo’s lower edge as well.

In late November, Keech was perhaps even more stunning in a multi-pic update that found her posing provocatively beside a classic Chevrolet Chevelle. While she was fully clothed in her most recent offering, she appeared conspicuously sans top in the earlier post, which went on to accrue almost 800,000 double-taps.