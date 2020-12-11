Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Flashes Cleavage In Black Silk Nightie While Sitting In Bed

Elizabeth Hurley is steaming up her Instagram feed yet again with a hot new upload. The actress wowed her 1.8 million followers in the December 11 post, where she posed in bed wearing black lingerie.

The Bedazzled actress wore a silk nightie with thin spaghetti straps. The left strap fell off of her shoulder and landed midway down her arm. The garb’s low scoop neck showed off a decent amount of cleavage which almost spilled out of the nightie. Elizabeth sat with her legs crossed as she sat in her bed and used her hands and a book to prevent her crotch from being flashed to the camera.

Elizabeth stared into the camera with a small grin, while cocking her head to one side. She wore her long dark locks down and in loose waves, with one sweeping bang running across her forehead.

Behind her was an ornate headboard that was attached to her bed frame. Her sheets were topped with a furry black and white blanket which the Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me star sat on top of. The walls of her bedroom had detailed wallpaper which included a leafy design.

The 55-year-old held a copy of The Company I Keep by Leonard Lauder, which she called the “best bedtime reading.” Elizabeth then encouraged her fans to go out and get their own copy of the book and told them they could learn from “the master.”

Leonard is an heir to the Esteé Lauder Companies cosmetics fortune. Elizabeth has been a global ambassador for the company since the mid-90s.

In under an hour, the post brought in over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments. In the comments section, Elizabeth’s fans complimented her ageless physique and sexy look.

“You’re so gorgeous!!!!!” one fan wrote with several heart-eyed emoji.

“I’d read to you anytime,” another added.

“Liz-Can you please stop lookin’ so awesome all the time!” a third dan wrote.

“Just watched Bedazzled and you haven’t aged a day!” a fourth follower said.

The new lingerie photo follows another she shared on her social media feed earlier this week. Elizabeth sported a sexy white nightgown as she posed up against the post of her bed-frame. The garb was see-through but featured lots of lace detail and satin fabric over her chest. The swimsuit designer looked silly with her mouth wide open as the picture was taken. Elizabeth was reflecting back on her time shooting The Royals which ran on E! from 2015 to 2018.