Melissa Riso Rocks Red Lace Lingerie In Bed

Melissa Riso went into full bombshell mode for her latest Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The gorgeous brunette looked fierce as she flaunted her scantily clad body in a body-baring ensemble.

In the sexy snap, Melissa looked smoking hot in a red lace lingerie set. The festive bra featured a deep neckline that drew the eye to her abundant cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also spotlighted in the garment, which featured a big satin bow in the front.

The matching panties also featured bows on the sides as they tied around her narrow hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. The underwear put her muscular thighs on full display while emphasizing her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain around her neck.

Melissa sat on top of a bed made up with white blankets for the shot. She had her thighs apart and her knees bent as she pulled her shoulders back. She placed both of her hands on her legs and leaned forward slightly as she gave a steamy stare into the lens.

In the background, some gray throw pillows could be seen, as well as a wooden headboard. Some wall art was hung above the bed, as sunlight streamed in through a nearby window.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in curls that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Melissa’s over 1.2 million followers wasted no time showing support for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,700 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 160 remarks about the pic during that time.

“That is Gorgeous, Beautiful,” one follower stated.

“What a gorgeous woman!” another wrote.

“Happy holidays,” a third comment read.

“The amazing curves on that sexy body,” a fourth social media user gushed over the photo.

The model wasn’t shy about getting in front of the camera in her underwear. In fact, she’s often seen sporting scanty looks in her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in another red lace lingerie set with a matching garter belt as she sat on a counter top in her bathroom and posed seductively in front of the mirror. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 460 comments.