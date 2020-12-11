Debbie Gibson, 50, Sizzles In Various Hot Outfits: ‘What You Want’

Debbie Gibson treated her Instagram followers to a cute video of herself trying on various outfits from her closet. The clip showcases outfits that the 50-year-old singer plans to auction on Sunday, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity, which allows fans to own one of her outfits.

The video began with Debbie twirling into the scene, standing in front of a chartreuse couch. She wore a belted purple robe, which flew up a bit to reveal a pair of dark, full-cut panties and a striped towel on her head. She took the towel off and threw it at the camera. When it came off, she appeared in the next outfit, which consisted of patterned leggings and an off-the-shoulder t-shirt that seemed 1980s-inspired. Debbie did some cute dance moves, and then the scene switched to new clothing. The singer went barefoot in a tan mini-dress and matching hat with sunglasses, revealing her sexy, toned legs and fit curves.

It looked like Debbie forgot her pants for the next pairing. She wore a long button-up plaid shirt with a black blazer over it and held the hat to her chest before spinning out of the frame. After that, she switched to a yellow cropped t-shirt with words printed across her chest, which she paired with pink Daisy Dukes, a red and white trucker cap with a rainbow heart on it, and a white pair of roller skates with matching wheels. She had a huge open-mouth smile on her face. She did a few moves, and then the clothing changed to a yellow cropped hoodie and matching joggers.

Debbie sat on the couch and spread her legs. When she closed them, she suddenly wore a pair of black cropped pants with a sleeveless hot pink babydoll top that featured a deep v-neck, exposing plenty of cleavage. Atop her head sat a large floppy sunhat with cream, pink, and blue on it. She held it in front of the camera, and when Debbie backed away, the robe reappeared.

Debbie’s fans showed her a lot of love on the spirited clip. At least 500 hit the “like” button, and more than 2,200 users viewed it. Dozens also took the time to leave her a positive comment.

“Fantastic FriYAY news!!! Owning a piece from the fabulous DG closet is such a dream come true, and all supporting a wonderful cause!” enthused one devotee, who included crowns and a cloud to complete the comment.

“Oh my gosh. So excited you are doing this and for the animals. You rock DG!!” a second fan gushed.

“Yay!! I have been waiting for this!! I missed out on the other ones. Can’t wait,” agreed a third devotee along with a winking smiley.

“Looking forward to this, Deb! It’s such a fantastic idea,” a fourth Instagram user declared with a red heart.