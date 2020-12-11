WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly Furious With Several Performers Due To Poor Performances

According to a new report by PWInsider, Vince McMahon sent several WWE superstars back to the Performance Center to receive additional training because he wasn’t happy with their progress.

The report noted that Otis, Keith Lee, Dabba-Kato, Dio Maddin, and Omos were the superstars who were reportedly sent back to the developmental grounds to brush up on their skills.

It is believed that the wrestlers have been finessing their in-ring skills on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Other reports have revealed that their workouts are being handled by Drew Gulak and other experienced in-ring workers.

This development could also explain why Otis lost his recent push. The former Heavy Machinery won the Money in the Bank ladder match for a shot at the WWE Championship back in May, and he looked set for big things afterward.

However, he subsequently lost the prize to The Miz, suggesting that management no longer see him as main event material. As The Inquisitr recently noted, Dave Meltzer stated that briefcase was stripped from Otis because officials needed a superstar who could convincingly hold onto it until next year.

PWInsider also revealed that Kato was taken off of Monday Night Raw because management believes he needs more “seasoning.” The article also highlighted that Artuo Ruas is in a similar position as Kato, though he hasn’t established himself as a top brand star yet. He is also out with an injury at the moment.

Ruas’ name hasn’t been mentioned among the performers that McMahon is reportedly upset with, however. This is presumably because he was sent back to developmental before officials pushed him on its weekly programming.

The heavyweight was a prominent fixture on the red brand’s weekly show when Raw Underground segments were still featured. He even had a brief feud with Braun Strowman, though he was taken off television shortly after the brand’s underground fight club angle was canceled.

Maddin, meanwhile, recently made his debut as an in-ring performer on the main roster. He previously worked as a commentator on Monday Night Raw, but he rejoined NXT as a wrestler in 2019 and remained there until he was unveiled as a member of Retribution earlier this year.

Omos is a new face to WWE fans for the most part. He has been working as AJ Styles’ bodyguard since making his main roster debut. The performer is still relatively inexperienced, which would explain why the chairman wants him to put more hours into training.