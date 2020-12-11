Casi Davis Teases Fans In Soaking-Wet White Shirt In Racy New Pic

Casi Davis gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Thursday, December 10, with her latest share. The American fitness model took to the app to post a racy new photo that saw her dressed in a soaking wet shirt that left little to the imagination, putting her curves fully on show.

The photographer captured Davis standing in the ocean, with water rising up to her thighs. She faced the horizon, where the seawater glistened under the setting sun.

Davis took both of her hands to her head, bending her fingers to grab her damp hair. The water darkened her blond tressed, which hung down her back in natural strands, reaching almost down to her booty. She was captured in a three-quarter angle and featured with the front leg propped forward. She arched her back deeply, a pose that highlighted Davis’s killer quads and drew attention to her curvy backside.

Davis oozed sex appeal as she wore a white shirt with long sleeves. Judging by the cuffs, it was a button-up, which she wore entirely open in the front. Because the garment was completely wet, it was pretty much see-through. The back clung to her behind, outlining her perfect derriere.

The only accessory that was visible in this shot was a simple gold band on her middle finger.

Davis teased her followers in the caption, stating that she is closer to her dreams.

Her fans showed that they were into the photo. In under a day, it has racked up more than 31,300 likes and about 180 comments. They took to the comments section to share their reaction to the sultry post, showering Davis with endless compliments.

“Wow. Speechless [heart-eyes emoji] one strong gorgeous woman right there,” one of her fans raved.

“So picture perfect [heart-eyes emoji] yes you are,” replied another user.

“You’re closer to me?” a third one joked, including a few silly emoji after the comment.

“A man can look forward to this all day everyday,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Davis often treats her fans to fun images that highlight her fit figure. Earlier this week, she posted an update in which she was captured outside of a 7-Eleven while rocking a skintight outfit, as reported by The Inquisitr. In the first photo, she was in front of a fridge holding a carton of coconut drink in her hand. The second featured her from the back, giving a better view her black bodysuit, which had a cutout on the back.