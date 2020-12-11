Buxom Instagram Model Bethany Lily April Goes Braless, Flaunting Sideboob In Five Titillating Snaps

Bethany Lily April looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram share. The model proved that she looked good in anything, even an oversized vest, and could still rake in the numbers. In fact, the image has already garnered over 30,000 likes in just over an hour.

The buxom blonde took to social media on Friday, December 12 to flaunt her jaw-dropping curves in five titillating photos. In her caption, she revealed that she was lounging and invited her fans to chill with her. She added a winking emoji to her remark.

Bethany Goes Braless & Wears No Pants

The influencer rocked a gray vest that had deep cutouts at the sides. The crewneck t-shirt allowed her to show off her upper torso and a generous amount of sideboob. Not only was Bethany braless, but she also didn’t wear any pants. However, the garment covered her booty and the top of her thighs.

Bethany styled her hair in a side part and allowed her blond tresses to cascade down her back and shoulders in soft, loose waves. Her only visible accessory was a single delicate earring that she wore on her left earlobe.

The 24-year-old posed indoors for the provocative shots. It appeared as if she was posing in a living room with a TV and bench in the background.

Bethany Lily April Poses Provocatively As She Flaunts Sideboob

In the first image, Bethany sat on her haunches in front of a cream chair. She rested her elbow on the seat while placing her hand on top of her head. She widened her eyes as she looked at the camera and pouted her full lips.

The social media star faced the chair in the second pic. She placed her hands on the seat, threw back her head, and stuck her booty out in a very suggestive pose.

Bethany swung her mane in the third photo. The action shot showed her hair in mid-air while she played with her tresses. The blonde opened her legs wide and placed one of her legs over the armrest.

The model seemed to be in a contemplative mood in the fourth image. She stared into the distance while showing off a sliver of sideboob.

In the final photograph, Bethany gathered her hair behind her head and angled her chin to the side. She slightly parted her lips for a sultry pose.

Bethany’s fans showered her with praise and left her some glowing compliments in the comments section.

“You look beautiful… gorgeous woman,” one fan gushed.

“I want to make you and myself happy by holding you tight,” another raved.

A third Instagrammer responded to the invite in her caption.

“Definitely wouldn’t mind chilling with you,” they wrote before adding heart emoji.