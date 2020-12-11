Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Hourglass Body In White Bathing Suit With Daring Cutouts

Abigail Ratchford solidified her title as “The Queen of Curves” in her most recent Instagram snapshot on Thursday. The voluptuous model showcased her hourglass body as she enjoyed some time in Malibu, California.

In the sexy pic, Abigail looked like a total smokeshow while rocking a skimpy white bathing suit. The swimwear featured a cuff that wrapped around her neck as it clung tightly to her busty chest and showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The bottoms were cut high over her curvaceous hips as they accentuated her pert posterior and long, lean legs. The suit also boasted daring cutouts on the sides to flash her flat tummy and killer abs.

She accessorized the sexy style with a bracelet on her wrist and a thick chain around her neck. She also rocked a pair of nude heels.

Abigail lounged by the swimming pool for the pic. She laid on her back with both of her hands in her hair as she soaked up some sun right next to the pool. She turned her booty towards the water just a bit as she bent on knee and arched her back. She wore a steamy expression on her face as she tilted her head to the side.

In the caption of the post, Abigail revealed that she wanted to listen to the song “Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley, and hinted that she had some big things in store for 2021.

Her long, dark hair was pulled back away from her head in the shot. The locks were styled in cascading curls that surrounded her head.

Abigail’s over 9 million followers didn’t waste any time to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 72,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to share over 350 messages in the comments section.

“I think I’m in love,” one follower wrote.

“Can you be anymore perfect! Total mermaid vibes!” remarked another.

“Yesss this is one of my favorite pics of all time,” a third user gushed.

“You look like a goddess,” a fourth person commented.

The model always appears to step in front of the camera with confidence. She’s often seen rocking racy outfits in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Abigail recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she stunned in a leopard-print lingerie set with black trim and a matching garter belt. To date, that post has raked in more than 113,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.