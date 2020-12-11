Jessica Simpson Will Reportedly ‘Tell The Truth’ About Her Relationship With John Mayer In New TV Series

The singer and fashion designer will executive produce a scripted series about her life in her 20s.

Jessica Simpson will reportedly “tell all” about her relationship with ex-boyfriend John Mayer in her scripted series for Amazon Studios.

After the singer and fashion designer announced she will adapt her memoir, Open Book, for both a scripted show and a docuseries, an insider dished that she will tell a thinly veiled story of how John did her wrong when they were dating more than a decade ago.

“Jessica plans to tell the truth,” an insider told OK! magazine of the project, which includes an executive producer credit for the mom-of-three.

“Even after she was the most famous person in America, John Mayer tried to change her, and he succeeded for a while. Jess is going to tell all. John didn’t do right by Jessica. He thought he was smarter and treated her like a dumb blonde — now that dumb blonde has a multi-million deal with Amazon.”

Another source said it will be interesting to see who Jessica casts to play her ex.

“I hope they hire an actor that shows what John looks like on the inside, not the outside. He must be dying that Jessica got the last laugh,” the source added.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

The insider recalled that there were many executives and “old, white men” who never believed the young singer had what it took to be a superstar. Some tried to mold her into a “second-rate Britney Spears,” but Jessica had bigger dreams.

John made headlines 10 years ago when he dished intimate details of his life with the songstress in a controversial interview with Playboy. In Open Book, the blond beauty said the “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer was “obsessed” with her and that their relationship was unhealthy.

While he will be a “character” in Jessica’s new series, it’s unlikely John will give it a view.

He previously told Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live (seen here on YouTube) that he heard “bits” about what his former girlfriend wrote about him, but didn’t read her book.

“I don’t think he’ll be shocked,” Jessica told The New York Times of John’s reaction to her memoir. “He knows these stories.”

Jessica’s scripted coming-of-age series will focus on the star’s life in her mid-20s, but the insider makes it seem that there will be more truth than fiction in the scripts. The source teased that a second season will delve more into her relationships with John, Nick Lachey, Adam Levine, and more.

An accompanying docuseries will focus on Jessica’s start in the music industry before starting her billion-dollar fashion business.