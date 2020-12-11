Donald Trump Named ‘Loser Of The Year’ By One Of Europe’s Biggest Magazines

Donald Trump has been named “Loser of the Year” by one of the largest magazines in Europe, earning the unfortunate title on the same day that Time magazine picked President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for the annual “Person of the Year” honor.

The German news magazine Der Spiegel named Trump as the “Der Verlierer des Jahres,” a phrase that translates to “loser of the year.” As The Hill reported, the publication slammed Trump for what they saw as extreme selfishness, saying he never appeared to be concerned with the common good but rather only what he could to to benefit himself.

The report pointed to the president’s drawn-out election challenges and unfounded claims of massive fraud, which his legal team and allies have not been able to prove in court. Trump has refused to concede, even as all states have now certified results showing Biden the winner of the race.

Der Spiegel’s write-up said that the ending of his presidency is no surprise given Trump’s past conduct in office.

“Nothing is normal under Trump,” the outlet noted. “He refuses to admit defeat. Instead, he speaks of massive electoral fraud, although there is no evidence for it. The whole thing is not surprising. Trump’s presidency ends as it began. Without decency and without dignity.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Trump has now come under fire for backing a controversial legal effort to overturn the results of the election. As NPR reported, a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeks to block presidential electors in four key battlegrounds won by Biden from finalizing his victory. Republican attorneys general from 17 other states joined the effort, with Trump himself calling on the Supreme Court to take up the case. As the outlet noted, experts have said it has virtually no chance of succeeding, and officials from the states targeted have blasted it as a publicity stunt.

The German magazine’s title earned some viral attention, with many taking to social media to mock the president and needle him for losing out on the Time magazine honor that he appears to covet. As The Hill noted, he has frequently complained in the past when he was not named “Man of the Year.” As The Inquisitr reported, he also lashed out at teen climate activist Greta Thunberg after she was given the honor in 2019.

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” he tweeted at the time. “Chill Greta, Chill!”