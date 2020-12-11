Dolly Castro Bares Killer Figure In Plunging Top And Skintight Shorts

Dolly Castro sent temperatures soaring while also giving her 6.3 million Instagram followers a strong dose of motivation on Friday, December 11, when she treated them to a new update. The Nicaraguan stunner and fitness model posted a smoldering photo of herself rocking a skimpy workout set that highlighted her hourglass figure, and her fans were delighted.

The photo showed Castro posing on an elliptical trainer as she smiled brightly at the viewer. According to the geotag, she was in Orange County, California, where she lives.

She sizzled in a white sports bra featuring a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. It included a double straps that went around her neck. The cropped hemline showcased Castro’s itty-bitty waist and toned abs.

She teamed it with a pair of skintight nude shorts that clung to her curvy hips, exposing her shapely legs. Castro wore her dark brunette hair in a middle part and styled in silky straight strands.

Castro paired the picture with a lengthy caption in which she addressed the many reasons she enjoys doing cardio early in the morning. She also revealed that the post was an ad for 1st Phorm, a supplier of supplements for which she is an ambassador, and whose logo was emblazoned across her top. In this particular instance, she was promoting its L-Carnitine.

The post was immediately popular with Castro’s followers. Within the first hour, it has attracted more than 11,000 likes and nearly 300 comments. As usual, they took to the comments section to interact with her caption while also using the occasion to send a compliment or two her way.

“I agree I feel the same way and wow you look so beautiful,” one user raved.

“I hate cardio but i l know like you always say ‘we gotta do the uncomfortable to be where we want to be,'” replied another follower.

“That’s how it’s done [flexed arm] [emoji with sunglasses] I have cardio in 30 minutes scheduled,” a third user added.

“Good morning beautiful. Have a great workout.and a blessed weekend,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Castro is most commonly associated with her work as a fitness personality, but she also sometimes treats her followers to more sexy images as well. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a close up that framed her torso as she rocked a skimpy bra. It was made from black lace over a nude under layer, creating a series of intricate designs. On her lower body, she had on elegant khaki pants that rose above her belly button.