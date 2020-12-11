‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Teases Fans In A Tight Tank Top

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady teased fans about a new project she is currently working on. The businesswoman shared her post from what appeared to be her home where she lounged comfortably upon the furniture while questioning her 709,000 followers what her next move should be.

In the caption of the snap, Hunter said she was working on something new, a statement which generated much excitement from her fans who already have supported the model as she embarked on the launch of her QVC fashion line All Worthy which made its debut on the shopping channel earlier this year. The line has lots of accessories and clothing options in all sizes from XXS through to 5X and proves that all women can wear and look fabulous in the same fashion styles as long as they fit them properly.

She took a photograph as she rested the upper part of her body on a large, knitted blanket in earth-toned colors on what seemed to be a sofa.

Hunter wore a tight-fitting black tank top which showed off her toned upper body. It was slightly see-through and its knit appeared to be both ribbed and slightly thin. Her skin appeared to have a golden glow. Hunter showed off her sculpted upper arms which were dotted with lots of tiny freckles. Under her arm was a tan pillow with a light brown piping accent.

Hunter added a pair of light blue sweatpants to finish off her casual and sassy look. These were seen in the lower left-hand corner of the snap.

Hunter gave a sultry look to the camera as she posed for the image. Her long, blonde hair was blown out straight. The ends seemed to have been curled and fashioned into loose waves around her face. She pursed her lips as she snapped the pic.

Behind the model was a solo accent chair in wooden color with a blue cushion. A tan accent pillow was placed atop the seating area. A window to her right allowed lots of natural light to flood the room.

In the commentary of the post, Hunter’s fans shared their excitement regarding the news that she would be creating something new for them to enjoy in the future.

“Could you be any more gorgeous?” asked one fan.

“STUNNING!!! I need one of your makeup lessons,” claimed a second follower.

“Whatever it is I cannot wait!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“This is too gorgeous not to say something,” penned a fourth fan.