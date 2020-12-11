Gwen Singer Flashes Bare Chest In Unzipped Christmas Onesie By The Tree

Gwen Singer left little to the imagination as she got into the Christmas spirit in a new Instagram snap on Thursday. The stunning model showed off plenty of skin while sporting a festive ensemble just in time for the holiday season.

In the racy pic, Gwen looked drop-dead gorgeous as she rocked a pajama onesie. The garment featured long sleeves and boasted a red, white, and green holiday-themed pattern. The outfit also zipped down the front.

Gwen left the zipper undone to flash her bare chest underneath, which flaunted her abundant cleavage and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs. The PJs hugged her curvy hips and cinched around her slim waist. They also clung to her thighs.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side-part. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that spilled over both shoulders.

The model sat on her knees on top of a white fur rug. She had her legs apart and one hand resting on her knee. The other hand tugged at the zipper of her outfit. She arched her back slightly and looked away from the camera with a bright smile on her face.

In the background of the shot, a Christmas tree with white lights could be seen. A package of red, green, and gold bulbs was also sitting near the tree. Some sunlight also streamed through a nearby window. In the caption, Gwen joked that she may live in the onesie until after the first of the year.

Gwen’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the “like” button more than 24,000 likes within the first 24 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 320 messages during that time.

“Omg Gwen You look so attractive,” one follower stated.

“Just what was on my list!!!!” another gushed.

“Will you be under my tree,” a third comment read.

“You are just sooooo gorgeous,” a fourth user wrote.

The model never seems to disappoint her adoring fans when she sports sexy little ensembles in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she chose a bright orange romper, which she also left unzipped. That post was also a hit among her admirers. It’s pulled in more than 24,000 likes and over 480 comments thus far.