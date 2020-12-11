Jeb Bush Denounces Texas AG’s Voter Fraud Suit Against Battleground States On Social Media

Jeb Bush — the former two-term Governor of Florida and younger brother of former President George W. Bush — has come out strongly against a Texas suit aiming to invalidate the voting results in multiple key battleground states. The longtime Republican voiced his disapproval of the effort via Twitter on Thursday night, asserting that the case won’t have traction with the Supreme Court and that those seeking to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory should move on.

“This is crazy. It will be killed on arrival. Why are smart people advancing this notion?” he tweeted. “Let it go. The election is over.”

The suit, which was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, is challenging the administration of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Biden won the vote in all four states, which yielded 62 of the 306 electoral votes he earned and sealed his victory over incumbent President Donald Trump.

According to the complaint, non-legislative actors made changes to legislated election laws in those states, a purported violation of the Electors Clause in Article II of the U.S. Constitution. Paxton further assessed that an “appearance of voting irregularities in the Defendant States” is consistent with the unconstitutional amendment or relaxing of ballot-protection measures that had previously been in place.

As noted previously by The Inquisitr, a number of viral claims regarding potential voter fraud have been disproven. Moreover, the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to invalidate votes in the aforementioned states have been dismissed, lost or withdrawn in multitudes over the last several weeks. Meanwhile, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their electoral results as of this week, per CNN and other outlets.

Bush’s comments on the Texas suit came in a re-tweet of a story indicating that the state’s solicitor general, who would actually present and argue the case in court, had not signed off on the measure.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

Although several GOP AGs and congress members have endorsed the effort to toss out millions of votes, Bush is far from the only conservative to publicly denounce the effort. In addition to the multiple public officials who have spoken out against it, longtime Republican lawyer Ben Ginsburg told CNN on Wednesday that the Supreme Court would likely not even take up the case.

He also offered harsh words for Paxton and those within the GOP that are supporting his efforts.

“Used to be that the party was for states’ rights. I can’t imagine something that is least faithful to a principle of states’ rights than a Texas attorney general trying to tell other states how to run their elections.”