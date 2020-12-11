‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Thomas Gets Emotional & Breaks Down

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 14 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will become emotional. The designer breaks down when he speaks to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), per SheKnows Soaps.

A Near-Death Experience

Thomas is recovering from brain surgery. His loved ones were afraid that they were going to lose him after he collapsed in his apartment. Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) diagnosed him with a subdural hematoma and acted quickly. Thomas was having uncontrollable seizures, and they couldn’t stop the bleeding on his brain. They decided to operate to alleviate the pressure.

The operation was a success. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were with him when he woke up. His father welcomed him back. However, Thomas’s only word was “Hope.”

It seems as if his near-death experience still had not wiped out his memories or feelings for the woman who helped save him. Thomas wanted Hope, and it seems as if Ridge and Steffy will comply with his wishes after Finn examines him. The doctor is happy with his progress and gives him the thumbs-up.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope panics and frantically calls Finn when Thomas collapses. pic.twitter.com/uYUGsGmE1I — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 3, 2020

Thomas Gets Emotional

Before he collapsed, Thomas had a telling conversation with Hope. He realized that he had been hallucinating and speaking to a doll. In a gut-wrenching moment, he begged Hope to believe him that he wasn’t crazy. He didn’t know what was happening to him as he pleaded with the blonde. Hope promised to get him the help that he needed. He then lost consciousness and fell to the ground. As seen in the above image, she immediately called Finn.

When he wakes up, he asks for the blonde. Hope appears and is glad that he’s doing okay. The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Thomas breaks down when he speaks to her. He has already been informed that if it wasn’t for her intervention, he may have been dead. The designer thanks her for being there for him.

Thomas is also touched by the compassion that she has shown him. Few people would have given him a second chance after what he did to her, yet Hope still gave him the benefit of the doubt.

The designer is grateful that she is in Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) life. He couldn’t have asked for a better mother for his son.

Of course, Hope will be touched by Thomas’s tears. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that she will continue to support him this week. Ridge will also notice her devotion and thank her.