Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Booty Shorts And Tyler Herro Shirt

Katya Elise Henry wowed thousands of her nearly 8 million Instagram followers earlier this week when she shared a series of hot photos. The Instagram model and fitness celebrity showed off her insane hourglass figure by sporting a pair of booty shorts that clung tightly to her endless curves and a T-shirt honoring her beau, the young NBA star Tyler Herro.

Henry posed in what looked to be a public restroom as she struck two different poses in front of the mirror, which she captured with her iPhone.

In the first, Henry faced the camera, propping one leg forward and kicking her hips to the side, highlighting her curvy lower body. In this shot, she showcased her casual black shirt, whose front included a photo of the Miami Heat player mean mugging after winning Game 3 in the NBA finals on October 4, as previously described by SportingNews.com.

Henry teamed it with a pair of olive green spandex shorts that outlined her signature derriere. In the second photo, she posed with her back toward the camera, putting her tight glutes front and center.

In the caption, Henry reminded her fans that “you get what you work for” and urged them to click on the link in her bio to see her different plans for exercise and diet, as well as clothing, equipment and other tools that can assist them on their fitness journey.

Within about a day, the slideshow has garnered more than 253,000 likes and 1,600 comments, proving it was a hit among her followers. Many of them used the occasion to comment on Henry’s T-shirt.

“Can you do the lip thingy for us,” one user wrote.

“U shoulda wore the shirts backward on the 2 pic,” replied a second admirer.

However, many other admirers took to the comments section to rave about Henry’s beauty and show their admiration for her and her dedication.

“I’m in love with you. Wish you would just talk to me. I got so much to tell you,” one such fan chimed in.

“Im looking at my future wife rn,” raved another follower, following the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

Henry is known for flaunting her gym-honed figure in her Instagram posts. Last week, she posted a couple of snapshots that saw her strutting her stuff in a barely there bikini that left little to the imagination, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. The two-piece boasted a striking leopard print that added to the wild vibe of the pics. It included a pair of thong bottoms with spaghetti straps that she pulled out to the side, baring her hips.