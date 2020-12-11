Sofia Richie Shows Off Flawless Bikini Body In A Tiny Tie-Dye Swimsuit For Beachside Film Photo Series

Sofia Richie is back in a bikini again on Instagram, much to the delight of her adoring fans.

On Thursday, December 10, the model returned to her account to share a stunning series of beachside snaps that added some serious heat to her page. She was seen walking along the secluded shore in the trio of images while the water gently flowed up to the sand around her and the ocean breeze gently blew through her messy blond hair. In the caption, she noted that the photos were taken on a film camera, giving them a retro vibe.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Sofia’s certainly did not disappoint. The 22-year-old opted for a tiny tie-dye two-piece that boasted a bold and bright blue color scheme that complemented her deep tan, much of which was on display due to the swimwear’s scanty design.

Sofia stunned as she flaunted her flawless bikini body in a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had triangle cups and a plunging neckline that exposed her bronzed decolletage entirely, as well as a peek at her ample cleavage. The number also featured a string band that was knotted tightly around her ribcage, helping to emphasize her slender frame.

Meanwhile, the beauty’s 6.5 million followers were also treated to a look at her lean legs and pert derriere, as the matching bottoms of her swimsuit boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky style that let it all hang out. It had a stringy waistband with extra-long ties that were looped into dainty bows on either side of her waist, drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Fans were far from shy about showering Sofia’s skin-baring new Instagram post some love, awarding it over 180,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well to compliment the star.

“You’re so pretty,” one person wrote.

“PERFECTION,” praised another fan.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“It’s the body for me,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Sofia seems to be keen on the tie-dye trend, as many of her recent swimwear looks have incorporated the colorful design. Earlier this month, the stunner steamed up her page with another photo in which she wore a pink tie-dyed bikini while posing in an empty swimming pool. That look proved to be another hit, earning over 199,000 likes and 778 comments to date.