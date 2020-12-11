‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Mentions Grocery Shopping ‘With My Husband,’ Insists It Was A Slip

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley made an interesting slip in an Instagram story she posted on Thursday. She was quick to correct it, but fans surely didn’t miss the apparent mistake.

It appears that Clare and her fiance Dale Moss are currently together in New York. This is where he was living before doing the show, and the couple is there together now for a bit. One short Instagram story video from Thursday showed Dale shirtless and eating sushi, and it seems not too long after that, the couple headed to the store.

The next short clip showed Clare walking outdoors and it was dark out. She had a hat and heavy coat on as well as a face mask while she carried a blue grocery bag. As she swung the bag up to capture a glimpse of it on camera, she suggested that she was having a great time.

“Nothing makes me happier than grocery shopping with my husband!” she quipped.

Clare perhaps received a flurry of direct messages from The Bachelorette fans who questioned the wording she used. She added a slide to her stories soon after that, with a timestamp indicating it came about an hour after the earlier video.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

In that brief still shot with text added, Clare did her best to set the record straight.

“Slip of the tongue! We aren’t married!” she wrote.

Was that enough to convince everybody? Given how quickly this whirlwind romance went from its first meeting to an engagement, these two getting hitched right away wouldn’t necessarily be all that surprising.

For now, however, it seems that Clare and Dale are simply happy together and strong enough as a couple that she already thinks of him as more than just a fiance.

On the other hand, Dale did recently generate some buzz when he appeared to be wearing a ring on “that” ring finger. A little more digging around by fans seemed to signal that the ring he wore was something he had been spotted wearing on and off before and during filming though too.

Dale and Clare might be in New York and doing some traveling right now, but they have already made plans for what comes next. They will be getting a new place together in her hometown of Sacramento, California. In fact, they have already been doing some househunting together.

Could it ultimately be that Clare and Dale did already get married, and her slip of the tongue was in revealing it rather than having mistakenly said it? The Bachelorette viewers don’t miss a thing and they’ll likely be keeping an eye out to see if any similar slips emerge in the days or weeks ahead.