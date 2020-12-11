Miley Cyrus Presents Dolly Parton With Billboard Women In Music Hitmaker Award: ‘Very Precious Fairy Godmother

Miley Cyrus presented Dolly Parton with the Music Hitmaker Award at Billboard’s 15th Women in Music event, calling the legendary performer a “very precious fairy godmother” in a clip uploaded to YouTube. The “Wrecking Ball” singer looked lovely in dark jeans, a leopard coat, and a black hat as she sat in a chair, surrounded by guitars, to give her introduction to the beloved queen of country music.

“She has admirers all around the world,” shared Miley of the superstar.

Miley said that she has never met anyone that does not like Dolly Parton, and she believed it was safe to say that if they don’t like her, it’s only because they love her. She called her the most revered country singer and songwriter of all time. She said that Dolly has influenced so many people throughout her career and has achieved 25 gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards.

Dolly has had 26 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts and was honored by the RIAA for selling over 100 million units worldwide. Miley cited over 10 Grammy Awards that Dolly keeps under her “customized, bedazzled belt.”

Miley said that her godmother had paved the way for other female singers and songwriters to take ownership of the credit they deserve. Miley claimed this was an issue many women songwriters still struggle with today.

“When Elvis sought to record Dolly’s ‘I Will Always Love You,’ Dolly famously said ‘no,’ keeping control of her song that Elvis wanted half of the publishing royalties to,” she explained of the superstar’s trailblazing efforts for female writers.

Dolly thanked Miley for the award and said how appreciative she was of the honor. She then explained how proud she was of all the wonderful females in the industry that write fantastic songs. She included Cindy Walker and Loretta Lynn in her statement. Of today’s hitmakers, Dolly thanked Taylor Swift and Brandi Carlile and stated that there are so many ladies who write good songs. She also noted how important it is that those who write and sing in her beloved genre take control of their own business.