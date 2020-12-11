Luciana Del Mar Gets Steamy In Sheer Black Lingerie While Lounging In Bed

Luciana Del Mar showcased her hourglass figure in a racy new look for a stunning Instagram photo, which she posted to her feed this week.

In the sexy snap, Luciana looked hotter than ever when she posed in a sheer black lingerie set. The frilly bra featured a low-cut neckline that put her ample cleavage in the spotlight. It also included spaghetti straps that fit snugly on her shoulders and showcased her muscular arms in the process.

The matching panties were pulled high over her curvaceous hips while emphasizing her petite waist and thick thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with a silver bracelet around her wrist and a small pair of earrings.

Luciana sat on the edge of a bed that was made up with white linens. She placed both hands on the sheets next to her as she arched her back and tilted her head. She pulled her shoulders back and stared into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The social media stunner wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. Her locks were styled in loose strands that she pushed over one shoulder.

In the background of the shot, a padded headboard and some fluffy pillows could be seen. A large piece of art also hung on the wall above the bed.

In the caption, Luciana spoke about creating a lifestyle. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California, as well.

Luciana’s 965,000 followers appeared to fall in love with the post. The photo garnered more than 25,000 likes within the first day after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 580 messages about the pic.

“Most beautiful ever,” one follower stated.

“I love you so beautiful,” another gushed.

“Gorgeous as usual,” a third user wrote.

“You are truly a blessing all day everyday! So unbelievably sweet so gorgeous and you’re [sic] words are always so uplifting bless you,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin in racy outfits online. She’s often spotted rocking body-baring clothing that highlight her curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a see-through crop top with a floral print and a pair of string bikini bottoms. To date, that post has reeled in more than 18,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.