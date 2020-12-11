Bri Teresi Brings Some Christmas Cheer In Red Plaid Miniskirt & Santa Hat

Maxim hottie Bri Teresi spread some Christmas cheer on her Instagram feed with a new photo shared December 11, wherein she rocked a fuzzy Santa hat complete with a large puff ball that dangled down to her shoulder. In keeping with the red-and-white color scheme, the busty blonde slipped into a low-cut white crop top, which she paired with a red plaid miniskirt.

The outfit left Bri’s toned tummy in full view of her audience and showed off the model’s chiseled waist. Her lean physique was further emphasized by the low-rise skirt, which had a thick waistband that sat well bellow her navel and hugged her hips. The garment billowed over her thighs in a series of playful pleats, drawing attention to her curves.

Meanwhile, the top clung tightly to her chest, highlighting the model’s voluptuous assets. It was made from a snug, textured fabric that did nothing but favors for Bri’s buxom figure, boasting a tantalizing neckline that exposed her cleavage. It also featured long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms.

Bri added a bit of bling with discrete drop-down earrings, which were barely visible from under her sleek locks. Her hair brushed over her décolletage, further drawing the eye to her perky chest.

The bombshell was snapped on a golf court, leaning her palm on a green golf club that fit perfectly with the festive vibe. Her gear was complete with a white golf glove. The stunner expressed her love for the sport with a long string of golf-centered hashtags, which included “golfcutie” and “golfbabe.”

The 26-year-old posed with one hip cocked. She placed her gloved hand over her thigh, fixing the camera with a smoldering gaze and slightly parting her lips in a provocative expression. Bri credited the steamy snap to professional photographer 24hrphoto, who has worked with the model for previous sultry golf-themed shoots.

The upload was a promotional post for the Clover dating app, as indicated in Bri’s flirty caption. The post seemingly convinced at least one of her followers to try on the app.

“Downloading now,” they wrote in the comments section, adding three sparkling-hearts emoji.

Many fans embraced the Christmas spirit, leaving strings of red-and-green hearts as well as other holiday-themed emoji. Others took the opportunity to compliment Bri’s beauty and seductive appearance.

“What a beautiful gorgeous stunning angel you’re a true goddess all I want for Christmas is you,” gushed one Instagrammer.

“You are so hot and sexy Bri,” read another message.

“Looking dammm hottt babe,” chimed in a third person.

As The Inquisitr reported, the smokeshow recently posed in a similar setting, displaying her jaw-dropping figure in a skimpy sports bra and tiny miniskirt. That upload, which showcased her tight body in all of its splendor, amassed over 14,500 likes from her eager audience.