Alexis Skyy Showcases Killer Curves In Impossibly Tiny Hot Pink Bikini

Television personality Alexis Skyy shared a very sexy new video of herself to Instagram on Friday, December 11, tantalizing her 4.6 million followers.

The 26-year-old, who is known for starring in the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop, was captured indoors for the footage, which was paired to a reggae song. Alexis switched between a number of eye-catching poses and showcased her famous curves from different angles.

She stood while facing the camera and adjusted her locks before caressing her figure and shaking her hips. She then turned around to show the back of her body as she popped her derriere out. Toward the end of the clip, she flaunted the front of her figure once more, towering over the camera to showcase her chest.

She wore a pout on her face throughout the reel, emitting a sultry, unbothered energy. Her long, highlighted brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as it fell over her back and shoulders. She wore her nails long with a vibrant hot pink polish which stood out against her caramel complexion.

The model’s busty assets were on show in a skimpy hot pink bikini with transparent straps which tied around her neck and back. The garment’s minuscule triangle cups struggled to contain her breasts, exposing a massive view of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

She teamed the number with a pair of matching thong bottoms whose scantily cut design called attention to her curvy hips, bodacious backside, and slim core.

In the caption, she directed her fans to a link in her bio.

The jaw-dropping video quickly garnered a large amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 105,000 likes and 474,000 views since going live just three hours ago. Additionally, thousands of fans relayed their admiration for Alexis, her bathing suit, and her stunning looks in the comments section.

“You are the baddest in the game,” one Instagram user commented, adding a black heart emoji.

“You always look so good, we love to see it,” a second fan added.

“When God made you, he broke the mold,” a third admirer asserted, filling their comment with several fire, clapping-hands, and red heart emoji.

“I love seeing you on my timeline,” a fourth individual proclaimed, following their kind words with a string of heart-eye symbols.

Alexis has teased her followers with smoking-hot content on a number of occasions. She shared some breathtaking images on November 28, in which she rocked a tiny brown Gucci bikini which left little to the imagination. That post has received more than 190,000 likes so far.