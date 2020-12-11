Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Hot Figure In Low-Cut Mini-Dress While Paying Tribute To Posh Spice

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram this week and shared a clip of her paying tribute to Posh Spice, aka Victoria Beckham, much to the delight of her 40 million followers.

In the video, the brunette bombshell strutted down the street and gave her best impersonation of the iconic Spice Girls member, pouting and smiling for the camera as she took each step.

Hudgens wore her hair in a bob style that was identical to the legendary pop star’s renowned hairdo from the 1990s. She also rocked one of Posh’s trademark dresses, revealing a lot of skin in the process.

The attire was a sleeveless low-cut black dress that showed off Hudgens’ enviable physique. The actress put on a leggy display and the outfit displayed a small amount of cleavage. She topped off the modest ensemble with a pair of black heels and a gold necklace.

Hudgens also uploaded two additional photos with the video. Both images depicted the stunner standing on the red carpet at an MTV event. In the first picture, she stood straight and smiled, showing off her sun-kissed legs.

The second image saw her striking a sophisticated pose as she stood with her legs crossed and her right arm in the air. Her face boasted a slight smile, though her expression was more of a ponderous look.

Hudgens gave a shout out to the Spice Girl in the accompanying caption and acknowledged just how good she looked in her tiny dress.

The Disney alumni’s fans agreed that Hudgens looked great. As of this writing, the uploads have gained over 1 million likes. Many of Hudgens’ admirers also took to the comments section to express their adoration for the High School Musical star’s good looks.

“You’re rude for this body,” gushed one Instagram user, seemingly envious of Hudgens’ physique.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD, Vanessa,” exclaimed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with some upbeat emojis.

Another Instagram follower claimed that the Bad Boys for Life actress was “walkin’ the streets looking for trouble,” but clearly meant it in a supportive manner.

Hudgens has paid tribute to other pop culture icons in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to social media last week and shared a snap of her in sultry Christmas attire to bring in the holiday season.

The purpose of the upload was to celebrate Mean Girls. However, the brunette brought her own stunning spin to the proceedings, as evidenced by the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from her admirers.