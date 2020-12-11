Olivia Culpo Flaunts Cleavage In Top With Low-Cut Neckline

Model Olivia Culpo appears to be getting into the holiday spirit. On Friday, she shared an Instagram update that featured her flaunting her cleavage in a tight top with a low-cut neckline while posing next to her Christmas tree.

Olivia’s top was black, and it had a sweetheart neckline that put plenty of her ample chest on display. The number was cropped at her waist, and had long sleeves with puffy shoulders.

The former Miss Universe teamed the shirt with a pair of high-rise denim jeans and a pair of black heels with pointed toes.

The model wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves, and she accessorized with a chunky, gold necklace.

The post consisted of three pictures that captured the beauty presumably standing in her home in front of a tall Christmas tree adorned with a collection of red and gold ornaments along with dozens of lights. The tree was topped with a large, red bow. On the other side of Olivia, a fire roared in a fireplace. A length of garland wrapped with white lights decorated the top of the mantel.

In the first snapshot, Olivia stood with one hip cocked to the side with her hands on her hips. She gazed at the camera with a serious look on her face. The pose put her flawless figure on display.

Olivia held her hands behind her head in the second image. She smiled as she tilted her head back with her eyes closed. She leaned forward just a bit, showing off her hourglass shape and long legs.

The brunette had a little fun in the second frame. With her eyes closed, she kicked one foot back and leaned toward the lens with her lips puckered. The stance made her ample cleavage the focal point of the snap.

In the caption, she made a joke about her heels.

Dozens of her followers took a moment to give the post some love.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one Instagram user commented.

“[Y]ou look DAMN good,” wrote a second admirer, adding a flame emoji.

“You look STUNNING,” a third fan chimed in.

“Flawless doll,” added a fourth commenter.

Last month, Olivia shared a series of snapshots that included images from a photo shoot she did with Shape magazine for their December issue. One of the snaps featured her wearing nothing under an open jacket with a pair of matching slacks. Another picture saw her posing topless on the beach wearing a large sunhat.