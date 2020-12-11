‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Daily Spoilers: Shocking Confession Of Love & A Jealous Boyfriend’s Intuition

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers for the week of December 14 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) still have feelings for each other. In a moment that no soap opera fan saw coming, the former couple will profess their love for each other. In the meantime, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will stand by Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), per SheKnows Soaps.

Monday, December 14 – Thomas Gets Emotional

Thomas shows his gratitude toward Hope and becomes emotional. He marvels at how much compassion she has shown him despite his shady past.

Steffy and Liam make a stunning decision about their future together. The former couple decides to try again. They still have feelings for each other and want to see where their relationship will go this time around.

Tuesday, December 15 – Liam Spencer Tells Steffy Forrester That He Loves Her

Thomas gets real with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). He opens up to his father and tells him about his feelings for Hope without holding back. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will be shocked when he realizes that Thomas never stopped loving Hope.

Liam and Steffy confess their love for each other. Last week, he told her that he had never not loved her. It appears as if he meant his half-hearted admission of devotion.

Wednesday, December 16 – New Details About Thomas’s Condition Emerges

Hope informs Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) about her concerns. The physician is concerned when she reveals new details about Thomas’s condition.

Steffy and Liam conflict about what their next step should be. He wants to come clean while Steffy begs for more time.

Thursday, December 17 – Paris Ruins A Moment Between Zende & Zoe

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) interrupts a chivalrous moment between Zende Dominguez Forrester (Delon de Metz) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). It appears as if Zoe’s forgotten that she’s engaged to another.

Ridge is so grateful to Hope for being there for Thomas. If she wasn’t there when he collapsed, the designer might not have made it.

Friday, December 18 – Finn’s Intuition Kicks In

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) supports Ridge as he worries about Steffy and Thomas. This time around, she’s not willing to let their children come between them and chooses to stand by her man instead.

Finn’s gut tells him that something is wrong with Steffy. It appears as if he knows that she’s hiding something from him. How will he react when he finds out that Steffy and Liam made love and are planning on getting back together? Viewers may remember the ominous music that played when the jealous lover looked at Steffy and Liam’s portrait on the wall.