Blake Shelton Wants Adam Levine To Play At His Wedding To Gwen Stefani: ‘He Owes Me A Lot’

Blake Shelton revealed in a new interview with Seth Meyers for his late-night talk show that he wants former castmate and Voice coach Adam Levine to play at his upcoming nuptials to Gwen Stefani.

“I’ve kind of decided that I’ve been doing this a long time now and I’ve got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” joked Blake.

He spoke about Maroon 5’s “Sugar” video where the band traveled around and surprised couples by performing at their wedding receptions.

“I’ve already seen the music video where they crash people’s weddings and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years,” claimed Blake. “So I think we can get Adam to come to be our wedding band.”

Blake and Gwen became engaged after five years of dating in October of this year and shared the happy news via an Instagram post seen here, where she wrote, “yes please” in the caption of the share.

During their chat, Seth shared with Blake that he had a little issue with Gwen. The day after she made an appearance on Late Night, she announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram. Seth said to Blake that that was the kind of content they could have had a little fun with.

Blake revealed that Gwen did the interview from a cabin in his home state of Oklahoma where the couple stays when they are in the area. He explained that Gwen kept putting her hand in front of the camera, wondering if people would figure out she had on an engagement ring. Blake joked that no one would likely notice since she normally wore more jewelry than Mr. T. He told Seth that he could have figured it out if he looked closely, as she gave him hints by waving her hands around.

Fans of the country crooner loved the idea.

“Great choice! I don’t need to hear why!” claimed one fan.

“I miss Adam Levine on The Voice so much, I need him and Blake back together on the series just for one season more,” penned a second follower.

“How special would that be,” remarked a third social media user.

“This would be the most spectacular reception ever if all The Voice coaches played Blake’s reception including Cee Lo Green, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Shakira, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, and Alicia Keys,” remarked a fourth follower.