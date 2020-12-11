Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Massive Cleavage & Curves In Tight Maroon Mini Dress

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer was back on the platform on Friday morning, sharing a photo where she left little to the imagination in a skin-baring outfit.

In the new update, Niece was snapped while facing the camera, partially sitting on what looked like a white chair as she flashed a sultry stare at the camera. The stunner wore a maroon mini dress with a low-cut design that revealed much of her impressive cleavage, as well as two thin straps that drew attention to her bare arms and shoulders. As she was posing in front of a mirror, her fans got a good look at how the ensemble looked like from behind, which showed off much of her toned upper back.

The outfit had several narrow horizontal cutouts that made it even more revealing than it already was, including one that offered a glimpse at her belly button. Its short design allowed her to flaunt her smooth thighs, while its skintight fit highlighted her hourglass curves to perfection.

Niece wore her long, dark hair in a messy bun, with a pair of stray tendrils framing both sides of her face. She kept her accessories simple as she rocked a choker that matched the color of her dress.

In the caption, Niece joked that she was one taco away from her racy outfit being more suitable for the Michelin Man. She also tagged luxury lingerie designer Atelier Bordelle in the photo, suggesting that the company was responsible for her ensemble.

The new update has been a huge hit among Niece’s fans in the three hours since it went live on Instagram. So far, it has received more than 85,000 likes, as well as more than 1,300 replies where her admirers mostly lavished her with praise.

“Omg this is the hottest dress I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote.

“Wow you are absolutely beautiful,” a second fan gushed, following their comment with several kissing emoji.

“I freaking love this. The set up the style the everything,” a third person observed.

“F*ckit, still will be gorgeous. Let’s get some tacos lmaoo,” a fourth admirer suggested.

The new photo is just one of multiple revealing snaps that Niece has shared on her social media page this week. As reported by The Inquisitr, the 30-year-old model posted an image on Wednesday that featured her wearing nothing on top except a green-and-white scarf that she used to cover her chest. That upload has also proven to be very popular, with more than 127,135 people hitting the like button since it went live.