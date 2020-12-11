‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Theory Says Gorr Will Face Off Against Four Versions Of Thor In New Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most highly anticipated movies from Marvel’s upcoming slate. The film made headlines yesterday when it was finally confirmed that Christian Bale had been cast to play Gorr the God Butcher. Theories are now running rampant on the internet regarding the villain and how he will fit into the storyline. A fan theory popped up on Reddit earlier this week which suggested the God Butcher would battle it out against four different versions of the God of Thunder.

Other fans are now expanding on that idea after last night’s reveal, explaining the differences between the four Thors. The theories are suggesting that each Thor will be from a different timeline. One will be a Thor from the Viking Age. The second will be the more present-day version who is traveling with the Guardians of the Galaxy after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The third is the future King Thor who finally takes on the mantle his father once held.

The fourth version of the character was hinted at during 2019’s Comic-Con. Natalie Portman is set to return as Jane Foster, who director Taika Waititi confirmed would be playing a female version of Thor. She held Mjolnir at the press event and is set to be the fourth adversary Gorr will battle in the flick.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

How these four characters will come together is a bit tricky. If the theory holds true, the past and present Thors will be pulled out of their own timelines into the future to meet the king. The three of them will not get along and will argue and possibly fight one another. Viking Thor is rumored to bring Mjolnir with him into the future. As the three are arguing, the hammer will travel back to the present day where it will present itself to Jane. The astrophysicist is allegedly sick with cancer, and Mjolnir has found its way to her to nurse her back to health.

The hammer protects all those who Thor loves, but it won’t give her all the powers that come with wielding it. She will be granted with superhuman strength and the ability to use the hammer but not to its full extent.

Jane will eventually meet the three gods, where they are now ready to battle Gorr together. The theory says Bale’s character will be battling against Valkyrie in New Asgard when the four heroes make their way to Norway to help and take down the movie’s big bad.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters in February 2022.