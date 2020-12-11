Sarah Houchens Slays In White Lace Panties & Matching Bra

Sarah Houchens showed off her bronzed skin in a skimpy lingerie set as she served up some sultry looks for her latest Instagram upload on Friday morning.

In the steamy pics, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow in some white lace panties. The undies were pulled up high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they emphasized her toned thighs and legs.

The matching bra included a deep neckline that flashed her cleavage. The garment also boasted slim straps that fit tight over her shoulders and flaunted her gym-honed arms. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also highlighted in the post. She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling earrings.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in ringlet curls that she had pushed over her shoulder.

In the first photo, Sarah sat on her knees on a wooden table. She had her back arched and one arm hanging at her side. Her other hand tugged at her bra strap as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured Sarah standing with her arms above her head, and her body stretched tall as she looked away from the camera.

In the background of the pics, some green foliage could be seen. In the caption of the post, she implied that change was good. She geotagged her location as Tampa, Florida.

Sarah’s over 1.1 million followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the “like” button more than 7,300 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 remarks during that time.

“Beauty queen,” one follower stated.

“Love your hard work on that body of Yours,” another wrote.

“You are so gorgeous in the picture,” a third comment read.

“You are such a classic beauty,” a fourth user gushed.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen filling her timeline with sexy snapshots that put the spotlight on her fit figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in some black lingerie, which included a pair of teeny G-string panties. That snap was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 63,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.