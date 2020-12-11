Britney Spears Arches Back In Barely There Gold Outfit For ‘Glory’ Reissue

Britney Spears arched her back in a barely there gold outfit for the cover of the reissue of her 2016 release Glory. The art for the album is one of the singer’s most provocative. In the photograph, Britney appeared to lie on the sand in a landscape that featured mountains in the distance and a glorious sunset. Surrounding the 39-year-old was a thick, silver chain. She appeared to hold onto it with her right hand.

The singer and former teen idol bent her knees and pointed her toes into the sand in the sultry pose. Britney’s long, blond tresses were fashioned into loose curls and fell in between the links of the chain.

The cover is an updated version of the original, which featured a sepia-toned image of Britney wearing a white lace top and black necklace. Her blond locks were untamed, and she looked directly at the camera in the shot.

In the reissue, which dropped December 11 at midnight, Britney teased her fans with the Instagram post below. She noted new songs that were added.

She explained that she performed a duet with The Backstreet Boys on a tune called “Matches” for the reissue.

Also included on the updated album were remixes of the songs “Swimming in the Stars” and “Mood Ring” from the original album. The aforementioned joint effort comes just weeks after Spears dropped “Swimming” in November.

The Backstreet Boys — whose members include Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson — shared their own feelings about the collaboration. They took to the group’s Twitter account and posted a tweet showing their excitement.

“What a GLORIOUS day it is… we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!” they wrote.

Britney’s army of fans had plenty to say about the cover and collaboration in the comments section of the Instagram post. This included a reaction from former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“Omggggggggggg,” she wrote.

“I feel like this is supposed to be symbolic,” penned one follower.

“Thanks, Britney and BSB this is the collaboration we didn’t know how much we needed,” chimed in a second fan.

“BSB and Britney = MY Y2K DREAM,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I hope if you guys do a music video together it’s them at your house doing tons of spins!!” remarked a fourth supporter.