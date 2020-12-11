Britney Spears Arches Back, Pushes Breasts Upward In Barely-There Gold Outfit For ‘Glory’ Reissue

Britney Spears arched her back and pushed her breasts upward in a barely-there gold outfit for the cover of the reissue of her 2016 release Glory. The art for the album is one of the singer’s most provocative yet. In the photograph, Britney appeared to lay on the sand on a landscape that featured mountains in the distance and a glorious sunset. Surrounding the 39-year-old was a thick, silver chain that surrounded her body. She appeared to hold on to it with her right hand.

The singer and former teen idol bent her knees and pulled her legs into her buttocks. She rested the weight of her lower body on the tips of her toes.

Britney’s long, blonde tresses were fashioned into loose curls and fell down in-between the links of the chain.

The cover is an updated version of the original which featured a sepia-toned headshot of Britney wearing a white lace top and black necklace atop it. Her long, blonde locks were wild as she looked directly at the camera.

In the reissue, which dropped midnight, December 11, Britney teased her fans with the Instagram post below where she shared new songs added that would likely blow the minds of 90s teenagers.

She explained that she duetted with The Backstreet Boys on a tune named “Matches” for the reissue.

Also included on the updated album were remixes of the songs “Swimming in the Stars’ and “Mood Ring” from the original album. The aforementioned joint-effort comes just weeks after Spears’ dropped “Swimming” in November.

The Backstreet Boys, whose members include Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson shared their own feelings about the collaboration as well. They took to Twitter and stated “What a GLORIOUS day it is… we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!”

Britney’s army of fans had plenty to say about the cover and collaboration in the comments section of the post, including former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi who wrote, “Omggggggggggg.”

“I feel like this is supposed to be symbolic,” penned one follower.

“Thanks, Britney and BSB this is the collaboration we didn’t know how much we needed,” claimed a second fan.

“BSB and Britney = MY Y2K DREAM,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I hope if you guys do a music video together it’s them at your house doing tons of spins!!” remarked a fourth fan.