Nina Serebrova Sizzles In Low-Cut Top & Tight Skirt

Miami-based model Nina Serebrova put all of her fabulous curves on display in her latest Instagram post. She shared a series of photos which featured her wearing a sexy and elegant outfit, including a top with a plunging neckline and a skintight skirt.

Nina’s top was a nude color, and it featured a halter-style neck. Dozens of pearls adorned the front, back and neck strap. The number also had a deep neckline which showcased her voluptuous chest. She paired the top with an off-white A-line skirt which hugged her hips. The hemline hit the middle of her calves and had a slit up the center back. She completed her look with a pair of clear high-heeled sandals.

The popular influencer wore her long, raven-hued hair styled in loose waves and parted on the side.

Nina accessorized her outfit with a dainty pendant necklace, and she wore a pale polish on her fingernails.

According to the geotag, Nina was in Miami’s Design District when the photos were taken. The update consisted of three photos of her modeling the glam outfit.

In the first picture, Nina was seated at a table. She looked down at some dessert goodies on a plate. She leaned on one hand while she held her hair back with the other. She arched her back, showcasing her ample cleavage. Her legs were crossed, highlighting her hourglass shape and curvy hips.

Nina flaunted her backside in the second frame, which captured her standing up. The image was cropped at her knees, giving her followers a nice look at her booty in the tight-fitting skirt. She looked over her bare shoulder at the camera with a pouty expression on her face and a slight arch in her back.

The final picture was similar to the second one in that it captured Nina from behind as she struck a flirty pose. The image caught all of her body, showing her toned legs. She bent one knee while looking at the lens. The ends of her hair dangled above her shapely derrière, calling attention to her slim waist.

Last month, Nina shared an update that saw her showing off plenty of skin in a revealing swimsuit while soaking up some sun at the beach. The skimpy number was yellow and covered with irregular spots. The bathing suit had a plunging neckline and high-cut legs. Sexy straps wrapped around her waist, calling attention to her voluptuous chest and flat abs.