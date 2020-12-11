WWE’s Mickie James, 41, Bends Over In Strapless One-Piece Bodysuit & Tags Famous Male Pop Star

WWE beauty Mickie James took to Instagram this week and delighted her 1 million followers with a funny photo that saw Latino pop legend Ricky Martin make an appearance.

In the snap, James stood slightly bent over in front of a wall. She was in a dimly-lit room at the time, but James brought some brightness to proceedings courtesy of fancy photography effects.

The WWE star held a glowing orb in her left hand and stared into the camera with a mysterious look on her face.

The former Women’s Champion rocked a black one-piece bodysuit for the occasion as well. The revealing outfit accentuated her booty and displayed some sideboob.

While James’ picture certainly tantalized her followers, she also made them laugh. The picture showed off her funny side as it featured a still image of Martin on her enviable body.

In the accompanying caption, James joked that she wanted the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” hitmaker to be on her. She also tagged the pop star in the picture in an effort to grab his attention.

James certainly caught the attention of her social media followers, however. As of this writing, the upload has gained over 35,000 likes, and some of her admirers ventured into the comments section to express their gratitude for the photo.

“So gorgeous, always so sexy,” gushed one Instagram user.

“I’d love to be in that pic,” stated a second Instagrammer, who signed off with a love-eyed emoji to emphasize their adoration for the wrestler.

NXT personality Robert Stone also made an appearance via Instagram, making a joke in the process.

“Is that me,” he wrote, suggesting that he believes that he resembles Martin.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the replies section, with the majority of the comments noting that James looked great in the image. It was evident that James is very popular among wrestling fans, even though she arguably hasn’t been featured prominently on WWE television of late.

James returned to company programming back in August following a lengthy injury hiatus. However, she was dropped into the show without any storyline focus, and her segment was interrupted to accommodate another angle.

This resulted in some criticism from fans and experts. As The Inquisitr article pointed out, a former employee claimed that the promotion disrespected James by not giving her the air time she deserved.

The veteran is mostly used as an enhancement talent these days, but she has expressed her desire to have one more meaningful title run before she retires.