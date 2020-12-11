Georgina Mazzeo Shows Off Insane Abs In Skimpy Red Bikini

Venezuela model Georgina Mazzeo is showing off her killer physique in another revealing Instagram post. On December 11, the influencer posted a new photo where she sported a red bikini while standing on the deck of a yacht. The 28-year-old wowed her 2.6 million followers with the revealing snapshot which had her fans drooling in the comments section.

The skimpy bed bikini was tied around Georgina’s body with long strings that fell at her hips and behind her beck. The small patches of fabric barely covered her chest, exposing a decent amount of cleavage. She pulled up one side of her bottoms high on her waist as she cocked her body to the left. Her impressive abs were definitely the star of the photo, as Georgina looked fitter than ever.

The model’s long brunette locks were left down and in loose waves. Her strands were blown to one side of her face on what appeared to be a windy day. Georgina smized into the camera while putting her followers in a daze.

In the caption of the sexy new post, Georgina said that she was thinking of warmer summer days while adding a heart-eyed smiley face. She revealed she was in Miami in the upload’s geotag, but did not mention if the photo was current or a throwback from several months ago.

In under an hour, the post got a lot of attention from her fans. The upload managed to bring in over 20,000 likes in a very short amount of time as well as hundreds of comments. Georgina’s admirers complimented her incredible physique and beauty below the image, letting her know just how gorgeous she looked in the pic.

“Looking awesome, as always!!!” one fan wrote.

“Heaven on earth,” another added.

“A MAGNIFICENT BEAUTY,” third wrote with several smiley emoji.

Most of the compliments for Georgina were written in her native Spanish. She wrote back to several of her admirers thanking them for their kind words, while also calling them beautiful right back.

Other fans went the simple route and left nothing but emoji under the picture. The comments section was full of flames, heart-eyed smiley faces, and crowns as users labeled her a “queen.”

Hot swimsuit photos have been all the rage for Georgina lately, as she has been posting several pics and videos of herself rocking tiny bathing suits. Earlier this week she wowed Instagram users when she wore a tiny black bathing suit top and skimpy daisy duke shorts. Georgina balanced a canned beverage atop her head as she danced around in the grass.