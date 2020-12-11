NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder Could Send Al Horford & George Hill To GSW For Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

After a disappointing performance last season, veteran center Al Horford found himself being included in the trade package that the Philadelphia 76ers sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Danny Green. However, Horford’s Thunder career isn’t expected to last long. With the team currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, there’s a strong possibility that they would explore trading Horford and other veterans before the 2021 trade deadline.

One of the potential trade partners for Oklahoma City in the deal involving the veteran big man is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster deal that would benefit both the Thunder and the Warriors. In the proposed trade scenario, the Thunder would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and Jordan Poole to the Warriors in exchange for Horford and George Hill.

If the deal becomes a reality, Buckley believes that it would help both the Warriors and the Thunder.

“Al Horford’s do-it-all game could be a snug fit in Steve Kerr’s system, and he would let No. 2 pick James Wiseman develop at his own pace. George Hill would address a need for backcourt depth. As for the Thunder, they’d be getting actual assets in a Horford exchange. Who saw that coming? Andrew Wiggins fits the long-and-athletic mold favored by this front office, and he offers a lot more than raw tools. Jordan Poole is an off-the-dribble scorer-in-training, and a healthy Kevon Looney can soak up minutes either in OKC or whichever team gives up a pick to get him.”

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Horford would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Warriors. He might not have lived up to expectations in Philadelphia, but he could still help Golden State boost their performance on both ends of the floor. Horford would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option under the basket, rebounder, facilitator, rim protector, and floor-spacer.

Last season, the 34-year-old big man averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Having Horford on their roster would give the Warriors insurance in case James Wiseman is not yet ready to contribute to the team or suffers an injury.

Hill isn’t just included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. Adding a veteran like Hill would improve the Warriors’ backcourt depth. He could either serve as Stephen Curry’s primary backup next year or as his temporary backcourt partner while Klay Thompson is recovering from an injury.