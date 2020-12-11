‘The Voice’ Shares Blockbuster Lineup Of Guest Stars For Season Finale

The Voice‘s Instagram page has shared a blockbuster lineup of guest stars for the show’s season finale which will air on Tuesday, December 15. Superstar recording artists Dan + Shay, Jason Derulo, JP Saxe, Julia Michaels, Keith Urban, Lauren Daigle, Lewis Capaldi, Nelly ft. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and 24KGoldn ft. Iann Dior will be featured along with a duet from the series’ coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will join Gwen and Blake for a special performance of the holiday classic “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree” with the Top 20 finalists of the competition stated an NBC press release.

Dan + Shay will make a triumphant return to The Voice to perform their self-penned original “Take Me Home for Christmas,” which recently topped the iTunes all-genre holiday chart. Also, Jason Derulo will perform a medley of his greatest hits including “Take You Dancing” and “Savage Love.”

Country superstar Keith Urban will play the tune “One Too Many” with Pink, their collaborative single from his album The Speed of Now Part 1. JP Saxe will duet on “If the World Was Ending” with Julia Michaels, which has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Song of the Year.

Lauren Daigle will sing “You Say” from her Grammy Award-winning album, Look Up Child. Lewis Capaldi will sing his massive hit tune, “Before You Go” and Dancing with the Stars finalist Nelly will present his new single “Lil Bit” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Finally, rounding out the explosion of talent featured on the episode will be 24kGoldn who will perform his latest single “Mood” featuring Iann Dior.

Beyond all the star-studded appearances, the five finalists will take to the stage on Monday, December 14 and the winner will be revealed on the Tuesday episode. These include Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan from Team Blake, Desz from Team Kelly, John Holiday from Team Legend and Carter Rubin from Team Gwen.

Fans of the series were thrilled to learn of all the excitement surrounding the finale episode.

“Unfortunately I love all 5 finalists! Hard to choose, but my top 3 are Ian, Carter, and Desz,” wrote one fan of their top three singers this season.

“Pink and Lewis Capaldi? Are you kidding??” claimed a second fan.

“Awwwww Blake and Gwen!! Love it!!! And Lauren Daigle? Yaaaaaas!!!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“This is going to be an amazing finale, I can’t wait to see all the amazing talent and to see which of the singers wins this season,” commented a foureth fan.