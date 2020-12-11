Hilde Osland Shows Off Curvy Figure In Formfitting Athletic Wear

Australian beauty Hilde Osland might be pregnant, but that is not stopping her from showing off her fabulous figure. On Friday, she shared a series of photographs which featured her modeling a set of athletic wear while she enjoyed some time outside.

Hilde’s outfit was a light blue. The sports bra featured a low neckline as well as a low-cut back. Several straps crisscrossed on her back. The leggings had a high waist and a seam going down the front of each leg. She completed her look with a pair of pink sneakers.

The popular influencer wore her trademark long locks down in loose waves with a small barrette holding back one part of her bangs.

For accessories, she wore gold hoop earrings, a bracelet and a dainty necklace.

She also sported a bold white polish on her fingernails.

The update consisted of four pictures that captured Hilde standing outside near a peach colored wall. Tall palm trees were visible on the other side of the wall.

In the first frame, Hilde sat perched on the edge of the bench while she looked at the lens with a smile on her face. She held one hand beside her face while she leaned back on her other hand.

The popular influencer put her backside on display in the second photo, as the lens caught her from behind. The camera caught her as she fluffed her long hair. The pose accentuated her pert derrière and toned thighs. Her shapely shoulders were also on display. It also showed that while Hilde was pregnant, she still has a trim waistline.

The third slide captured all of Hilde’s body as she struck a sexy pose. Taken from a side angle, the snap showed Hilde’s growing baby bump as well as her ample chest. She looked ahead as dappled sunlight fell through nearby trees.

The last picture was similar to the third in that it saw Hilde from an angle. She smiled at the lens while posing with one leg forward. With one hand on her hip and her back arched, she showcased her belly and voluptuous chest.

Just yesterday, Hilde took to Instagram to flaunt her curvy backside in a pair of tight-fitting pants. The khaki-colored jeans looked like they are made for her body as they highlighted her curves. She paired the pants with a sexy crop top that had a low-cut back.